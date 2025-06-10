Connect with us

Published

28 mins ago

on

Cleric tasks FG on more relaxing policies that will benefit majority

 

The General Overseer of Victory Life Ministry and Chief Convener of Pentecost Day in Osun State, Bishop Mike Bamidele, has called on the Federal Government to introduce more people-friendly policies that will benefit the majority of Nigerians, rather than favouring a select few.

Bishop Bamidele made the call on Monday while speaking with journalists during the annual Pentecost Day celebration held at Technical College, Osogbo, Osun State.

He stressed the need for governments at all levels to prioritise addressing the economic hardship confronting citizens over political interests.

Lamenting the prevailing economic challenges, the cleric said, “In our country today, expectations appear dashed, hopes appear blown off, needs are increasing, and stress is escalating.”

He urged Nigerian leaders to seek divine direction, noting that only God can grant them the wisdom and success required to lead effectively.

Encouraging citizens not to lose hope, Bishop Bamidele said, “On a day like this, let’s keep our hope in God alive. Man will always fail. This is my message to every Nigerian and everyone on earth—put your trust in God. Trusting man, government, and people may lead to disappointment.”

He also urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of praying for those in leadership, so they may rise to meet the expectations of the people.

Additionally, Bishop Bamidele appealed to the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke to consider declaring Pentecost Day a public holiday in Osun State.

