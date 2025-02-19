Ayra Starr becomes first woman to win ‘Best African Music Act’ in 16 Years at 2025 MOBO Awards

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr made history at the 2025 MOBO Awards in Newcastle, United Kingdom, securing two major wins: Best International Act and Best African Music Act.

Her victory in the Best International Act category marks a milestone as she becomes the first African female artist to win the award. Additionally, she is the first woman in 16 years to take home the Best African Music Act title.

Known for blending Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, the ‘Sabi Girl’ has continued to rise in global music, gaining recognition for her unique sound and energetic performances.

The 2025 MOBO Awards also celebrated other top artists across different genres. Darkoo won Best Female Act, while Central Cee was named Best Male Act. Odeal received Best Newcomer, and 90s Baby Show took home Best Media Personality.

Here is the full list of winners:

* Best Male Act: Central Cee

* Best Female Act: Darkoo

* Best Newcomer: Odeal

* Album of the Year: Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive

* Song of the Year: Darkoo – Favourite Girl (ft. Dess Dior)

* Video of the Year: Mnelia – My Man (directed by Femi Bello)

* Best Hip-Hop Act: Bashy

* Best Grime Act: Scorcher

* Best Drill Act: Pozer

* Best R&B/Soul Act: Odeal

* Best Media Personality: 90s Baby Show

* Best African Music Act: Ayra Starr

* Best Performance in a TV Show/Film: Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview With the Vampire

* Best Electronic/Dance Music Act: TSHA

* Best Gospel Act: Annatoria

* Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

* Best Producer: Juls

* Best Caribbean Music Act: Shenseea

* Best Alternative Music Act: ALT BLK ERA

* Best International Act: Ayra Starr

* MOBO Paving the Way Award: Denise Lewis

* MOBO Impact Award: Vybz Kartel

The MOBO Awards continue to celebrate the best in Black music and culture, highlighting outstanding talent across different genres.