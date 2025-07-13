Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, has died at the age of 91, drawing the curtain on a remarkable reign that spanned over six decades.

The revered monarch passed away on Sunday, just hours after the death of his close friend and former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, was announced.

Their friendship, rooted in mutual respect and shared history, added a poignant layer to the day’s loss.

In a statement, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the Awujale’s passing as a “monumental loss” to Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large. He called it a day of “double sadness,” citing the monarch’s enduring friendship with Buhari and his indelible impact on traditional leadership in the country.

“Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today at the age of 91, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria in general,” the governor said. “His transformative reign was marked by progressive leadership, cultural renaissance, and the global projection of the Ojude Oba festival.”

Oba Adetona ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, just months before Nigeria’s independence. His reign lasted 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the country’s history. Known for his modern outlook and fearless disposition, the monarch played a pivotal role in redefining the relevance of traditional institutions in a post-colonial Nigeria.

Born on May 10, 1934, in Imupa, Ijebu Ode, Sikiru Kayode Adetona was the son of Prince Rufai Adetona and Princess Ajibabi Adetona. He began his early education in Ijebu Ode and later studied Accountancy in the United Kingdom before being called back home to ascend the throne of his forefathers. At just 26 years old, he became the Awujale, bringing youthful energy and reformist ideals to the monarchy.

Over the years, Oba Adetona established himself as a powerful and respected voice among Nigeria’s traditional rulers. He was known for his candour and strong moral compass – never one to shy away from speaking truth to power. Under his leadership, Ijebuland experienced significant socio-economic progress, including improved access to education, healthcare, and commerce.

A key achievement of his reign was the elevation of the Ojude Oba festival, a cultural celebration of Ijebu heritage and unity, into an international spectacle that attracts dignitaries, tourists, and diaspora Ijebu sons and daughters from across the globe.

Advertisement

The Awujale’s friendship with Muhammadu Buhari dated back to the early 1980s and was forged during a turbulent period in Nigeria’s political history. In late 1983, then-Ogun State Governor Olabisi Onabanjo had signed a formal order for Adetona’s deposition, to take effect on January 2, 1984.

However, a military coup on December 31, 1983, led by then-Major General Buhari, toppled the civilian government, effectively halting the deposition order. Though Buhari’s intervention was not specifically aimed at preserving Adetona’s reign, the timing proved decisive in securing his throne.

In the years that followed, the two men developed a quiet but enduring relationship based on trust and shared values. Even during Buhari’s years out of power, and later as an elected president, their bond endured, marked by mutual visits and private counsel.

Adetona was widely admired for his refusal to reduce the monarchy to a ceremonial institution. He saw traditional rulers as custodians of values and defenders of the people’s interests.

He resisted the trend of sycophancy among traditional elites and openly criticised government policies and officials he deemed harmful or dishonest.

In 2019, he endowed a Professorial Chair in Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye with a N250 million donation, further underscoring his commitment to transparent governance and leadership development.

Under his guidance, Ijebuland became not only a cultural powerhouse but also a centre of political and commercial influence within Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun said the monarch’s passing was “the end of an era.”

“Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his tireless efforts to foster educational advancement, healthcare improvements, and economic growth,” he said.

Advertisement

“He was not just a traditional ruler; he was a statesman in the truest sense, whose wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Oba Adetona is survived by members of the royal family and a grateful kingdom that has, for over six decades, benefitted from the reign of one of the most consequential monarchs in Nigeria’s history.

Plans for his burial and succession are expected to be announced by the Ogun State government and the Ijebu traditional council in the coming days.