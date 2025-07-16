The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has applauded the decision to bury the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in accordance with Islamic rites, describing it as a dignified and honourable departure that sets a new standard for Yoruba royalty.

Oba Adetona, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91, was buried the next day at his residence in Ijebu Ode. His burial, conducted by Islamic clerics, took place under tight security, with soldiers and other operatives reportedly preventing traditionalists and members of the Osugbo cult from taking control of the rites.

At the event, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that the revered monarch had expressed a clear wish to be buried according to Islamic rites.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the Oluwo praised the late Awujale’s family, Governor Abiodun, and the state’s Attorney General, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), for honouring the monarch’s wish and upholding his dignity in death.

“The courage demonstrated by the family of the late Awujale, the Ogun State Governor, and the Attorney General is commendable,” the statement read. “This is a foundational step towards restoring the honour and sanctity of the Yoruba royal institution. The Governor has proven to be true royalty.”

The Oluwo condemned the age-old practice of subjecting deceased Yoruba monarchs to ritual mutilation, saying such acts are dehumanising and unbefitting of the status of kings.

“No Yoruba king should be butchered like an animal,” he said. “Any community that desires such rites should appoint an herbalist, Osugbo, or Ogboni member as king, not a royal father.”

Oba Akanbi noted that the Islamic burial of the Awujale represents a turning point for the Yoruba race, freeing traditional rulers from what he described as “physical and spiritual oppression after death.”

“Kings are honourable men who serve their people selflessly. Their honour should not end at death. They deserve to be buried with dignity,” he stated.

He urged that the burial rites of Yoruba monarchs should be determined by the late king’s wishes or, in their absence, by the preference of the family. He strongly opposed any seizure of a monarch’s corpse by secret societies or traditional cults.

“The seizure of a king’s body by any secret group should not be compulsory. It must depend on the family’s wishes,” he added.

The Oluwo, known for his stance against traditional idol worship and cultism, reaffirmed his commitment to religious reform in his domain. He noted that since ascending the throne a decade ago, he had severed ties between the Oluwo stool and what he called “spiritual bondage.”

“I have freed the Oluwo stool from all traditional shackles. We will continue to resist and speak against idol worship and cultic practices,” he declared.