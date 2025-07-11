Visa validity reduction for Nigerians not politically motivated – U.S

The United States Mission in Nigeria has dispelled misconceptions surrounding the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas issued to Nigerian citizens, emphasising that the policy change is not politically motivated.

In a statement released on Friday, U.S. officials clarified that the reduction is part of an ongoing global review of visa issuance practices, aimed at ensuring the integrity and security of the U.S. immigration system.

The mission stressed that the move is not linked to any country’s policies on third-country deportees, adoption of electronic visa systems, or affiliations with international alliances such as BRICS.

“The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries.

“This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

“This adjustment is based solely on technical and security benchmarks. It is not a reflection of bilateral relations or political alignments”.

The Mission reiterated the United States’ longstanding partnership with Nigeria and expressed its commitment to working closely with Nigerian authorities to meet the necessary criteria for visa validity.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations”, the U.S. Mission stated.

The clarification comes amid speculation that recent geopolitical shifts and domestic immigration policies in Nigeria may have prompted the change.