Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Fun seekers in Ijebuland, seem to have been thrown into disarray, as the Awujale and paramount ruler of the land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, approves the cancellation of this year’s edition of the annual Ojude Oba festival which goes with the Ileya festival in Ijebu Ode.

The decision of the paramount ruler was contained in a press statement issued by the coordinator of the festival, who is also the Baagboro of Ijebu, Chief (Dr.) Fassy Yusuf.

According to the Kabiyesi, the cancellation was as a result of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s upsurge with the Delta variant virus.

This brings to the second time that the festival that unites Muslims, Christians, and adherents of other faiths in Ijebu land would be cancelled.

In his message to the Ijebu nation on the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir, the Awujale thanked his subjects for the peace, progress, and tranquility pervading Ijebuland. He prayed for additional economic and social prosperity within Ijebuland and charged his people to remain resolute and be optimistic that sooner than later, Ijebu state would become a reality.

Oba Adetona further charged his people and visitors to Ijebuland during and after the festival to ensure they wear their nose masks, wash their hands regularly with soap, keep social and physical distances at public places, get vaccinated against the pandemic, and adhere to other medical protocols as directed by the federal, state, and local government authorities.

Chief Yusuf disclosed that while the traditional ruler regretted that COVID-19 would not allow him to host his usual guests and visitors, he assures all that he is in high spirit and will be celebrating the Eid-el Kabir with his family and very few others as dictated by medical protocols.