OBINNA EZUGWU

The national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday disqualified Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and two other aspirants from contesting in the state primary election scheduled for June 22 ahead of the main governorship election later in the year.

The chairman of the APC screening committee, Professor Jonathan Ayuba, who announced the disqualification said only three aspirants were qualified to contest for the primary.

The screening committee, Obaseki presented the Higher School Certificate which the panel said was defective as no such certificate in existence, adding that the National Youth Service Corps certificate he presented did not have his name written properly.

The committee therefore said the governor is not qualified to contest for the party primary scheduled for June 22.