OBINNA EZUGWU

The newly formed caretaker committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Thursday night, paid courtesy call on former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting is not unconnected to the recent crisis in the ruling party, which saw Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari backing different acting chairmen, with the president subsequently, at the National Executive Council meeting last Thursday, dissolving the National Working Committee (NWC) and appointing caretaker committee led by Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor.

“Asiwaju met with Kebbi State Governor, Alh, Abubakar Bagudu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Yobe State Governor & Chairman APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpan Udo-Udehe and Niger State Governor. Alhaji Abubakar Bello, when they arrived for a courtesy visit on the APC leader at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi residence today.” Tinubu tweeted via his twitter handle, @AsiwajuTinubu