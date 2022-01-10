Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are in a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“President Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022,” presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina wrote in a Facebook post.

Though the reason for the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the controversy over the proposed national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the quest by a number of its big wigs, including Tinubu, for power ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu’s visit notably comes days after Buhari warned members of the APC that they may lose the 2023 general elections to the Peoples Democratic Party if they refused to settle their differences.

