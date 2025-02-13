Court adjourns ruling on bail application for ex-NHIS chief to February 27

A judge in the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, Abuja, Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu, on Wednesday, adjourned ruling on bail application till February 27 for ex-Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf.

Recall that Yusuf was arraigned on a five-count of embezzlement, conferring undue advantage, and fraud to the tune of N90,439,178.00

Arguing against the application for bail by the defendant, prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, in a counter affidavit, told the court that the offences alleged against the defendant affect the general well-being of the common man in Nigeria, soiling the image and reputation of the country as a whole and reduces government’s efforts to sustain development in the country.

“The evidence elicited in the course of investigation against the defendant is overwhelming and can lead to the defendant being convicted by the court.

“I know for a fact that the applicant failed to comply with the administrative bail conditions granted him by the respondent to report regularly and bi-weekly to the respondent’s office while he was under investigation,” Usani said.

Usani averred that the defendant, if granted bail, would jump bail and would not be available to face his trial as the weight of the evidence against him was very strong and compelling.

“It took the respondent’s officers discreet surveillance and high-powered intelligence to apprehend the defendant to bring him to court.

“The defendant has boasted publicly even while in the custody of the respondent that this case will go nowhere as he is highly and politically connected,” Usani averred

Advertisement

He also told the court that the prosecution was of the view that the defendant was still highly connected and had immense influence at the NHIS to temper and influence most of the respondent’s witnesses that will come from the NHIS to testify before the court.

He further submitted that it was the duty of the defendant to “place cogent, sufficient, and compelling facts before the court upon which the court would consider his bail application.

“It is very clear that the affidavit’s evidence deposed to by Bashir Yusuf in support of the bail application; that the defendant has not supplied materials to persuade this honourable court to grant his prayer, nor ask the respondent to show reason why bail should not be granted.”

But Counsel for the defendant, O. I. Habeeb, in a motion on notice told the court that the defence is praying for an order of the court to admit the defendant on bail pending his trial in the case on such terms and conditions as the court may deem fit to impose.

He also prayed for any further order the court might decide to make, adding that the offenses for which the defendant is charged are bailable and that he has satisfied all the necessary conditions for him to be admitted on bail on liberal terms.

Thereafter, Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter for ruling on the bail application to February 27, 2025.