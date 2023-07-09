Anambra's tech renaissance: 100 youths to conquer digital frontier

A wave of excitement sweeps through Anambra State as Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation and Decagon Institute join forces to chart new frontiers in software engineering.

With the goal of eradicating youth unemployment in Anambra State, the partnership, which was announced in mid-June, completed the selection process of 100 of the top candidates who will undergo extensive training in software engineering beginning in July 2023.

Over 1,700 applicants from Anambra registered for the Decagon Software Engineering Training Program, facilitated through a VCO Foundation’s N400 million guarantee. A meticulous selection process culminated in 100 fortunate individuals, comprising 27 females and 73 males, all under the age of 30.

Decagon Institute’s acclaimed training program has garnered attention for its PAY AFTER YOU LEARN option. It imparts essential software engineering skills and provides accommodation, meals, laptops, and a vibrant community of fellow software engineers.

Global CEO Valentine Ozigbo, the Founder of VCO Foundation, spoke about the partnership’s achievements saying, “We stand today at the threshold of a new dawn for Ndi Anambra. Through our ground-breaking collaboration with Decagon Institute, we are empowering the dreams and aspirations of our youth through this transformative journey.”

“The sheer brilliance of the 1700 applicants is a testament to the boundless potential in Nigeria’s youth.

“What we are marking here with this partnership with Decagon is not a milestone but an awakening of possibilities, a celebration of the talent that resides in every corner of our beloved land.

“Anambra is unimaginably wealthy, and its greatest treasure is its people, and the creme-de-la-creme of us is our youth.

“We are humbled to be sowing the seeds of technology and education in our greatest treasure and waiting eagerly for the harvest of progress that is sure to follow,” Ozigbo declared.

According to Mr Chika Nwobi, CEO of Decagon Institute, “VCO Foundation’s N400 million guarantee is a game-changer, ensuring this enriching programme is accessible to talented individuals irrespective of their financial standing. We are grateful for the generosity of Valentine Ozigbo, a true trailblazer and champion for the youth.”

The first batch of 70 trainees is set to commence their training at the Decagon Edo Campus on July 13, 2023 with the remaining 30 joining in late August or early September.

Candidates selected represent the 21 local government areas of Anambra. The females hail from Aguata (6), Awka North (3), Awka South (3), Idemili North (3), Idemili South (3), Ihiala (1), Njikoka (2), Oyi (2), Nnewi North (1), and Ogbaru (1). The male contingent originates from Aguata (7), Anaocha (7), Awka North (2), Awka South (5), Ayamelum (2), Dunukofia (2), Ekwusigo (3), Idemili North (7), Idemili South (5), Ihiala (4), Njikoka (3), Nnewi North (4), Nnewi South (4), Ogbaru (1), Orumba North (3), Orumba South (2), and Oyi (2).

This initiative represents a monumental stride towards bridging the skills gap and fostering diversity in the tech realm for the indigenes of Anambra.

The combined prowess of the VCO Foundation and Decagon Institute seeks to catalyze the emergence of a battalion of proficient tech professionals.

This cadre is destined not only to be the vanguard of technological innovation and economic development in Anambra State but also to etch an indelible mark on the global technology landscape.

For more insights into the trailblazing journey VCO Foundation and Decagon Institute are embarking upon, please visit www.vcofoundation.org and www.decagon.institute.