18 partygoers, others crushed to death in Lagos motor accident

An commercial bus filled with partygoers crashed on Sunday in the Badagry area of Lagos State, killing all 20 passengers onboard.

The dead included 18 passengers of the bus, as well as the driver and his motor boy.

Reports said the passengers chartered the bus from the Yaba area of Lagos to attend a group party in the Republic of Benin.

The accident happened about 9am at Age-Mowo close to Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, according to a spokesman for the state’s traffic management body, Taofiq Adebayo.

He said the accident involved a Mazda commercial bus with passengers and a truck loaded with sand.

The driver of the commercial bus was said to have lost control when he saw a truck ahead of him while trying to overtake the tipper truck loaded with sand.

“Immediately, 20 people died including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy.”

Adebayo said the remains of the victims have been taken to the Badagry General Hospital morgue.

The traffic authority sent its condolences to the family of those that died during the accident.