Soludo sweeps all 21 LGAs, set for second term in Anambra

Governor Charles Soludo is on course to secure a second term in office after winning all 21 local government areas in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

As of the time of filing this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had concluded the collation of results at its state headquarters in Awka, with only final tabulation and formal declaration outstanding.

Under Nigeria’s electoral law, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and secure at least 25 percent of valid votes cast in no fewer than two-thirds of the local government areas in the state, which amounts to 14 LGAs. Soludo not only crossed this threshold but recorded a clean sweep across all 21 LGAs.

Preliminary figures from the various collation centres show that Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), maintained a commanding lead over his closest challengers throughout the election. Opposition parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were unable to secure a win in any of the local government areas.

Although voter turnout was relatively lower in some urban centres compared to the 2021 election, observers noted that the exercise was largely peaceful, with some reports of vote buying, technical glitches with the BVAS machines and minor delays in some polling units.

With the constitutional requirement clearly met, INEC is expected to formally declare Soludo re-elected once final computation and certification procedures are completed.

If confirmed, the victory will extend Soludo’s leadership through another four-year term, giving his administration the mandate to continue ongoing reforms in infrastructure, security, education, and public service governance across the state.