Jose Dos Santos, former Angolan president, is dead

Jose Dos Santos, former president of Angola has died, the embassy of Angola in Nigeria has announced.

According to the embassy, Mr Dos Santos died in the city of Barcelona, Spain due to illness.

He had been receiving medical treatment since 2019.

“Born on August 28, 1942, in Luanda, José Eduardo dos Santos was a unique figure of Angolan nationalism with his participation in the fight against colonization, in the conquest of national independence, in the affirmation of Angola in the context of Nations, in the conquest of peace, reconstruction and national reconciliation,” the statement announcing his death said.

Angola will from midnight July 9 observe five days of national mourning in honour of the late former president.

“The Embassy of Angola in Abuja, will open from Monday, July 11, a Book of Condolences in honor of the nationalist and patriot Jose Eduardo,” it added.

One of Africa’s longest serving leaders, Mr Dos Santos stepped down five years ago.

The former president had referred to himself as an accidental president. He took over after Angola’s first leader, Agostinho Neto, died during a cancer surgery in 1979.