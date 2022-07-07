Police manhandle Odumeje, demolish his church in Anambra

The government of Anambra State has demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias ‘Odumeje’ at Fegge, Onitsha.

In April 2022, Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB) marked the church for outright demolition over obstruction and blockage of free flow of water at the Nwangele-Bida drainage.

This is in line with the Onitsha urban renewal plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.

In a viral video posted on social media, the prophet was seen being manhandled by the police as he attempted to interfere with the demolition of his church.

The church, which is located at Bida Road Off Creek Road, Fegge, was eventually brought down.

