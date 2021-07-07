BY EMEKA EJERE

Few days after the news of alleged approval of the probe of the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo circulated in some online media, the management of the bank has denied the information, describing it as false.

Reports had last week claimed that as a fall-out of how Okonkwo allegedly tried in vain to ensure that the incumbent Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe did not succeed him, he would soon be invited to answer some questions relating to his tenure as the MD of the new generation bank.

An account by one of the online media had read in part: “Insiders believed that the new managing director never forgave Okonkwo’s opposition to her emergence and that she had been seeking ways of making him “pay for his sins.”

“Sources told us that the first sign that trouble was looming for Nnamdi Okonkwo was the express approval given by the new board of the bank for Onyeali-Ikpe to investigate the activities of her predecessor”.

But in a statement on Tuesday by its Brand and Communications Manager, Ejike Ndiulo, the tier 2 lender noted that Okonkwo served the financial institution to his best as MD/CEO and led his team to achieve impressive results.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to false information posted on some online platforms alleging that the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has approved a probe of our former Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo.

“Mr, Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Board of Directors continues to hold Mr. Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavors.”