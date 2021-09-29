In the aftermath of the mayhem that greeted campaigns in Anambra State, leading to the killing of four persons during rallies in Nnewi and Nnobi by unknown gunmen, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tony Olofu has directed political parties participating in the forthcoming governorship election in the state to submit the schedule of their rallies to the command.

Recall that the hoodlums went on rampage in the two locations on Sunday, killing four persons and injuring several people at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

The hoodlums also set ablaze a car belonging to a leader of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Campaign team, Dr Nelson Omenugha. Soludo is the the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra Satte.

While the attack on the APC took place during the party’s rally at Uruagu, Nnewi, the attack on Omenugha occurred at Nnobi in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that an APC member, whose identity could not be ascertained, was killed in the attack at Nnewi with scores wounded, while the attack on the APGA chieftain took place in his home town, Nnobi, where three were reportedly killed.

To prevent further attacks, the CP in a statement through the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, asked for the schedule, which he reasoned would help police ensure security in all venues of political activities.

He said: “The CP alluded to the fact that campaigns are a critical part of the electioneering process. This, therefore, will enable the police high command provide adequate security for the safety of participants at such events.

“This will also help the command deploy other tactical and operational units, as well as traffic control policemen to strategic points to ensure that the existing public safety and order in the state is sustained.

“The teams are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“This will definitely prevent hoodlums from launching attacks on unsuspecting party faithful and properly secure such events.

“The CP however, admonishes such officers that would be deployed for this assignment to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law.

“He also called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.”