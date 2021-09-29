Dr. Chike Akunyili, a prominent medical doctor and husband of late Minister of Information and Director General of NAFDAC Dora Akunyili has been shot dead by gunmen at Nkpor, close to Onitsha.

Sources say Akunyili was returning to Enugu from a meeting in Onitsha when the gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, killing him with his driver and police orderly.

The remains of the three had since been deposited at the hospital ahead of burial and police investigation.

Until his death, Akunyili was running St Leo’s Hospital, one of the biggest in Enugu. He graduated first class and spent his professional career treating citizens across the country, including many on charitable grounds.