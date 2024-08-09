Connect with us

Politics

Alleged N57.4bn fraud: Kano files fresh charges against Ganduje, three others
Advertisement

Politics

Campaign for Igbo to leave Lagos idiotic, pushed by non indigenes – Bode George

Politics

Apologize to Nigerians for your misinformation, Atiku tells Tinubu

Politics

Look beyond present temporary pains, aim at the larger picture, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Politics

South East lawmakers petition IG, demand arrest of those behind ‘Igbo must go’ campaign

Interview Politics

Why South East won't join EndBadGovernance protest - Elliot Uko

Politics

Kamala Harris opts for Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate

Politics

Echoes of EndSARS: Scores killed, army threatens action as nationwide protest enters day 5

Politics

EndBadGovernance: Adeleke lauds protesters for being peaceful, promises to sustain good governance

Politics

IBB distances self from post endorsing military rule

Politics

Alleged N57.4bn fraud: Kano files fresh charges against Ganduje, three others

Published

3 hours ago

on

Alleged N57.4bn fraud: Kano files fresh charges against Ganduje, three others

The government of Kano State has filed a fresh fraud charge against the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, his Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo, and two others.

Garo, Lamin Sani, and Muhammad Takai were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or returns, and criminal misappropriation.

The state accused them of mismanaging the 44 Local Government’s statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account.

News continues after this Advertisement

They were also accused of criminally diverting N57.4 billion through several personal accounts of Local Government’s cashiers and other personal and corporate accounts, the charge sheet said.

The state government also accused them of transferring the funds into dollars for their personal benefits.

The state further alleged that they acquired a service apartment on Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment at Akoya Oxygen (x20868 Dubai) in Tigerwood, and plot 2201 Floor 22 Damac Height, Marsa Dubai Marina, a multibillion-dollar hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

Others are filling stations on Gwarzo Road, Kano, and the Eastern Bypass, Kano.

In the charge sheet, the state said it would call 143 witnesses.

No date has been fixed for the matter.

On April 4, the Kano government filed a suit against Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, and six others before the Kano High Court. The six others include Ganduje’s son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd., Safari Textiles Ltd., and Lesage General Enterprises.

NAN also reports that on July 16, in the charge sheet with case No. K/143c/24, the state government accused Ganduje and erstwhile commissioner for justice, Musa Lawan, of criminal conspiracy and misappropriation.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (267) Alex Otti (450) Atiku Abubakar (274) Babajide Sanwo-olu (161) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (719) Buhari (144) CBN (493) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (335) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (83) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (176) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (233) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (521) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (224)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement