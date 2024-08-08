Apologize to Nigerians for your misinformation, Atiku tells Tinubu

The Media Team Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, has urged the Bola Tinubu administration to apologise to Nigerians “for leading them into a tailspin of misinformation and disinformation and the attendant consequence of bad governance.”

The team accused Tinubu of adopting propaganda as policy, noting that his media handlers are attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that he (the president) was compassionate.

The Atiku media team described the use of an old video of President Tinubu appealing to Nigerians for patience as cover up for his poor outing during his last national broadcast on the #Endbadgovernance protests as evidence of this duplicity.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement, in Abuja on Thursday , said, “In the afternoon of Wednesday and on Day 7 of the #EndBadGivernanceInNigeria protest, the official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) of President Bola Tinubu posted a video clip of the President appealing to Nigerians to relax the protest and give his administration more time.

“The video went viral on the social media and it was adjudged to have shown more empathy for the concerns of protesting Nigerians, unlike the shambolic speech by the President on Sunday that will forever be remembered in ignominy.

“Curiously, much later in the evening of the same day, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, made a post on his X handle telling the country that the video clip that was posted on the President’s handle, “is not a new video. It’s a clip from a broadcast he made last year.” What a wawu!

“The scenario says a lot about the character of the Tinubu presidency, the proficiency of his media managers, and the attitude that the presidency accords the current #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

“For a start, what the Tinubu presidency did with the old video is to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians, to distract them. It’s a mannerism that is symptomatic of this presidency.

“This president and his media managers are a class act in propaganda.

“It is indeed shameless that in a time where misinformation and disinformation is being blamed for public outrage in many parts of the world, the Nigerian government is caught red-handed in the act, adopting it as a state policy.

“The flip-flopping episode that played out in the management of the President’s social media handle typifies the Tinubu administration’s policy flip-flops, and trial-and-error policies.

“It is for this very reason that the country has been on a tight noose since the beginning of the administration.

“The president’s media team knew they did a poor job in the Sunday broadcast by the president and in trying to make amends, came out to do what they know how to do best: deploy propaganda.

“This type of dysfunctional narrative is why Nigerians have lost confidence in the Tinubu administration. It is obvious even to the blind and the deaf that this government is deficient in credibility.

“As a matter of urgency, the Nigerian people deserve an unreserved apology from the Tinubu presidency for leading them into a tailspin of misinformation and disinformation and the attendant consequence of bad governance.”

