The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to a video showing Remi Tinubu, wife of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, talking about the Igbo and their alleged refusal to align with Lagos’ local politics.

In the said 2019 video, Mrs. Tinubu alleged that the Igbo residing in the state “were proving difficult despite the love shown to them”.

She said, “We will entreat all the deities of Lagos to chase Igbo people out. Igbo who didn’t marry Yoruba, we will inherit them. Given how much we love Igbo, you now want to spoil everything.

“You are not the only tribe in this place, Hausa are here, we accommodate them, Calabar are here, we accommodate them. But Igbo are proving difficult. We will inherit you.

“Despite the love we have for you… others are here and we accommodated them.”

The video, which is currently circulating on social media, attracted condemnations, with many questioning the RCCG over its decision to ordain her as a pastor.

Some tweeps said they couldn’t believe that a pastor of the RCCG could be uttering such words, especially in public.

However, reacting to the development, RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, told Punch that the church was not aware of the video.

“We are not aware (of the video) and I’m sure Remi Tinubu was not speaking as a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,” Olubiyi said.

Reacting to the comments questioning Tinubu’s ordination, he said, “I’m not in a position to answer that because the church knows what it considers before ordination and social media does not dictate to the church what the church should do. She has her life.”

Watch video below: