Alasaro questions Muniru Raji's appointment as Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogbo land
Published

2 hours ago

on

The Advisory Body for Osogbo Central Mosque known as Alasaro of Osogbo has questioned the appointment of Governor Adeleke’s Appointees, Alhaji Muniru Raji as the Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogbo by the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the body held at Islaudeen Central Mosque, Osogbo on Wednesday, the head of the Alasaro of Osogbo, Alhaji Sulaimon Akala  hinted that the appointment of Alhaji Muniru Raji contravenes Islamic ideology, norms and principles.

Alhaji Akala said Alhaji Muniru Raji is currently serving as Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke and could only be appointed after successfully completing his assignment as a political office holder.

“The Alasaro of Osogbo was not carried along in the appointment of Alhaji Muniru Raji and that he could not have been given the title of Asiwaju Musulumi of osogbo if proper consultation was done,” he said.

Alhaji Akala appealed to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun to steer clear of religious affairs in Osogbo

