Enugu: Newly constructed Abakpa Junction, Anambra Airport intersections opened 

Passengers plying the Enugu – Onitsha highway this yuletide are in for a very good deal as they are certain of a smooth and safe ride.

Telecommunication giants, MTN Communications Nigeria Plc which is currently rehabilitating and reconstructing the 107km x 2 dual carriage way has gone ahead to open the entrance into the Road leading to Chinua Achebe Airport in Umueri, Anambra State as well as the new-look Abakpa junction to the Penoks intersection in Enugu State.

In a related development, palliative works to ensure smooth drives along the highway by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) will soon commence from Amansea to the Junction of chainage 45+200(Onitsha Bound) as well as the subsequent take-off of the completion of the outstanding segments. palliative works from the Abakpa end on Onitsha bound to the intersection of the Penok junction.

By this development, driving into and out of the airport is now made much easier with the construction of proper lanes giving direct access to the Enugu – Onitsha dual carriageway; both Enugu and Onitsha bound. Equally, passengers plying the Enugu end of the highway from Abakpa junction to the Penoks intersection and the outlet towards Opi and Nsukka and out of the state towards Kogi, Benue and FCT Abuja will no longer contend with the ever present traffic hold up along this stretch of the highway; especially during this time of the year. Ndi Enugu living within the Trans Ekulu axis will have full and unimpeded access to the dual carriageway as every blockade has been removed. This will further ensure smooth flow of traffic within that corridor.

Speaking during the physical opening of the road by the lifting of the mobile New Jersey barriers earlier used to block the highway at the Abakpa end, the Enugu State Commissioner for Works, Engineer Gerald Otiji had words of praise and gratitude for MTN for delivering on their mandate on the road, especially the request by his principal, the Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah to have that portion of the roadwork opened. According to the commissioner: “the opening of the road will not only allow Enugu state citizens and other commuters enjoy safe and unimpeded ride during the yuletide season, but will equally allow the Enugu State government the opportunity of doing some palliative works on the Enugu bound portion of the Abakpa end of the road which requires serious work before the Christmas season.” Further, he thanked the subcontractors, Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) for a good job done as well as the Consultants, ARUP and CCGE for very effective supervision.

In a brief remark during the partial road opening, Coordinator, Community Liaison Initiative of CCGE, Dr. Reginald Facah reiterated the fact that since MTN Communications took over the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the dual carriageway, the story has changed for the better. He recounted how MTN opened up the Amawbia Flyover during last year’s yuletide, while expressing his delight at the opening of the Abakpa stretch of the road. In his words: “MTN made commuters smile last year and the smile is even broader this year with the opening of the Anambra Airport entrance and the Abakpa to Penoks intersection.”

Also speaking via telephone with CLI, the Enugu State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Mr. Franklin Agbakoba, who missed the road opening, remarked that: “the opening of this route along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway is a great relief to the peoples of Enugu State who have witnessed constant and regular traffic jams along this axis as they can enjoy seamless movements.” Continuing, he further stated that the road opening would afford his agency the luxury of deploying men away from lining this route to other sectors where their direct services would be required. As he puts it: “with the kind of professional job done on the road as well as the excellent road markings, we do not have to put too many officers here to control traffic. For us, it is a win-win situation and we thank MTN for this.”