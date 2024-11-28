Bishop TD Jakes addresses recent health scare, says ‘I’m not afraid to die’

US clergy, Bishop TD Jakes, has assured his followers that he is “not afraid to die” as he addressed the public for the first time following a recent health scare.

Bishop Jakes, in a heartfelt video shared Wednesday evening, expressed gratitude to his medical team and those who prayed for him after he fell ill during Sunday services at his church, The Potter’s House, in Dallas.

Seated in a wheelchair in what appeared to be a hospital setting, the megachurch leader thanked God for sparing his life, clarifying that his condition was not a stroke but could have been fatal without divine intervention.

“I’m so grateful. So grateful to y’all,” Jakes said emotionally, gesturing toward medical staff in blue scrubs.

“All the people who prayed. All the people who texted. All the people who had prayer vigils. All the people who were concerned and sent love and notes. Just grateful. Thank you,” he added.

In a powerful moment, Bishop TD Jakes continued, “I’m not afraid to die. I don’t want to hurt my kids and the people who love me and my church that needs me. The world who called me and the God who sent me. Sometimes you just got to be grateful.”

The 67-year-old pastor had been delivering a sermon when he suddenly sat down and began trembling.

Church members quickly gathered around him, and the live broadcast of the service was abruptly stopped.

The Potter’s House later released a statement on social media, saying, “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hourlong message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support from the community.”

As for his recovery, Jakes indicated he is focusing on rest and reflection. “My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection,” he said in his Instagram statement. “I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service.”

The church has not announced when Bishop Jakes will return to the pulpit.