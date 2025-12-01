Olaoluwa Salutes Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

The Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs and Chairman of the Osun Commissioners’ Forum, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa (Asejere), has joined other well-wishers in celebrating the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Olaoluwa described the Bobagunwa of Osogbo land as an epitome of good character and a versatile administrator par excellence.

The Osun Central senatorial hopeful noted that Igbalaye has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership capacity, loyalty, and competence in the discharge of his duties, earning admiration across the state.

“As an illustrious son of Osogbo, Chief Igbalaye embodies the virtues of leadership, humility, and genuine commitment to community development. His remarkable administrative insight and people-centred approach continue to contribute significantly to the ongoing transformation agenda in Osun State,” Aare Asejere stated.

He wished the SSG a prosperous year ahead, filled with divine favour, good health, and greater accomplishments, praying that God grants him more wisdom and strength to continue serving Osun State and humanity at large.