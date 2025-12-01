University Don Urges Kindness as Key to Societal Development; Arapasopo Becomes Osun Esteem Lions Club President

Professor of Neurophysiology and General Basic and Cell Physiology at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Abiodun Oladele Ayoka, has called on Nigerians to embrace kindness as a powerful tool for societal development.

Speaking at the Lions International Osun Esteem Lions Club District 404-B2 Esteem Award Luncheon and installation of Lion Dr. Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo as the club’s fifth president, Prof. Ayoka urged individuals to transform personal feelings of kindness into meaningful action. The event brought together members of the international organisation, traditional rulers, community leaders, and students.

“Kindness is more than a gentle feeling; it is an active and muscular principle,” Ayoka said. “It is selfless service, giving empathy, love, forgiveness, and kind words. When practiced consistently, kindness fosters inclusion, eases hardship, and creates a safe and comfortable space for everyone, regardless of age, background, or race. It is the greatest legacy we can leave for future generations.”

He stressed that kindness combats selfishness and division, encouraging leaders and citizens alike to prioritise humanity in all their interactions and decisions.

Lion Dr. Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, who also serves as Osun State NLC Chairman, pledged to continue serving humanity and advancing societal development through his tenure as president of the Osun Esteem Lions Club.

“My lifelong mission has been to serve humanity and contribute meaningfully to society,” Arapasopo said. “This year, we aim to raise N75 million for humanitarian projects. I call on everyone present to support this noble cause so that together we can bring hope, relief, and smiles to the less privileged.”

Earlier, outgoing president Lion Moses Adewuyi highlighted the club’s achievements during his tenure, which included hunger relief for vulnerable populations, diabetes screening and treatment, sight preservation awareness, environmental sanitation, vocational training, youth engagement, and digital inclusion initiatives. He thanked members for their dedication and support.

The event also featured awards for notable individuals in recognition of their service and commitment, as well as the induction of new members into the club.