Akinleye felicitates Olohunwa on birthday anniversary
Published

9 mins ago

on

 

Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has congratulated the member representing Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Clement Ademola Akanni (Olohunwa), on the occasion of his birthday.

In a message personally signed by him, Akinleye described Akanni as “a shining example of purposeful leadership and a man whose selfless service continues to inspire hope and transformation across his constituency.”

“I heartily rejoice with the Honourable Member representing Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Hon. Clement Ademola Akanni (Olohunwa), on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

“Hon. Clement Akanni is a true model of purposeful leadership, a man whose passion for service and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents continue to inspire hope and progress. His integrity, humility, and courage in the pursuit of collective good distinguish him as a rare breed in our political landscape.

“As you mark this special day, I celebrate not just your life, but also your impactful journey of service. I pray that Almighty God grants you long life in sound health, renewed strength, and greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” the statement read.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

