Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP) has raised $700 million in fresh capital, one of the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa, with Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest joining as a new shareholder.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, will fund Arise IIP’s expansion across more than 14 African countries, supporting the development of green and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

Founded in 2010, Arise IIP has deployed nearly $2 billion in infrastructure projects, beginning in Gabon, and says it has created over 50,000 jobs by driving local value-addition and import substitution.

“Our partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems,” said Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of Arise IIP.

Vision Invest Chairman Mohammad A. Abunayyan described the investment as the company’s first direct entry into Africa, aligning with its impact-driven philosophy.

Advisers on the deal included Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright for Arise IIP, and EFG Hermes and Linklaters for Vision Invest.