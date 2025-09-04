Unpaid benefits: DHQ orders protesting ex-soldiers to leave finance ministry 

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has directed retired soldiers protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance over unpaid entitlements to vacate the premises, warning that their continued presence is disrupting official activities.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, gave the directive on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abuja. He explained that the agitation is linked to the implementation of the new national minimum wage in 2024, which introduced two salary charts for military personnel.

According to him, a “pre-minimum wage chart” was in effect from January 1 to July 28, 2024, while a “minimum wage chart” took effect on July 29, 2024, and remains applicable. He noted that gratuity and security debarment allowances for retirees are calculated based on the salary chart in effect on the date of retirement.

“Essentially, there were two charts in 2024,” Kangye said. “The first applied from January 1 to July 28, 2024, and was used to calculate the entitlements of soldiers who retired during that period. The second took effect on July 29 and is still in force.

“Now, if a soldier retires today, his benefits will be calculated using the current chart. If another chart is introduced tomorrow, those entitlements will not be recalculated. Unfortunately, soldiers who retired before July 29 want their benefits reviewed based on the new chart, which is not possible.”

He stressed that the DHQ had explained this to the veterans repeatedly, yet they continued to occupy the ministry’s premises and obstruct operations.

“Their actions are seriously affecting the smooth conduct of activities at the Ministry of Finance. While we recognise the right to protest, we strongly advise the veterans to tread with caution and vacate the premises to allow government work to continue seamlessly,” he said.

The protesting ex-soldiers had earlier suspended demonstrations on August 4 after a meeting with officials of the ministries of Defence and Finance, who assured them that their entitlements would be paid by August 10. However, after the government failed to meet the deadline, the retirees resumed their protest, accusing authorities of reneging on their promise.