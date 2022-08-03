By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain in Osun state, has described the Director General of Adeleke Campaign Organization and vice chairman of governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke transition committee, Hon. Sunday Bisi as a political juggernaut whose political pedigree could not be qualified, just as he congratulated him on his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message personally signed described Hon. Sunday Bisi as one of the key persons that earned PDP resounding victory in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

According to him, Bisi has demonstrated his capacity and passion for good leadership , the result of which provided the governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He described him as competent political guru whose charisma of effective communication skill, transparency, humility, emotional intelligence, accountability, creativity and innovation, empathy, delegation and empowerment entrenched in day to day runnings of the largest political party, PDP in the state.

He said, “As you celebrate the anniversary of your birth today, it is my prayers that your leadership will continue to unite the party and bring many more victories to its candidates in all future elections. I congratulate you once again and wish you long life and prosperity., Happy birthday to you sir, accept my heartfelt wishes from me and my family”