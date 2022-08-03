Nigeria’s federal government has confirmed the procurement of 10 vehicles worth N1.4 billion for the Niger Republic.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning who confirmed the procurement on Wednesday, said Nigeria has a policy of assisting its neighbours to strengthen its capacity to deal with insecurity.

The minister spoke to journalists after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to her, even though Nigerians have the right to question, President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the purchase, also has the right to make his own assessment on situations and act accordingly.

“Let me just say that over time, Nigeria has had to support its neighbours, especially the immediate neighbours to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted the Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad,” she said.

“The President makes an assessment as to what is required based on the request of their presidents. Such requests are approved and interventions are provided.

“It is to enhance their capacity to protect their countries, as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.”

Journalist, David Hundeyin, had on Tuesday, published a document indicating that the president had approved the release of the fund on the 22nd of February, 2022 while the contract to supply the 10 units of Toyota Land Cruisers were awarded to IFO Kaura Motors Nig. Limited.