Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye Celebrates Political Protégé Shakirullai on Birthday
Advertisement

Nation

Terrorist Leaders Surrender Arms, Release 16 Hostages in Katsina for Amnesty

Nation

Outrage as Corps Member Dies After Alleged Police Brutality in Gombe: Family, NBA Demand Justice

Nation

Trump considers adding Nigeria, Ghana 34 others to U.S. travel ban list

Nation

Bola Atta mourns sister’s death as Gbenga Daniel pays heartfelt tribute

Nation

Eze Oriaku sends SOS to ASEPA over poor disposal system in Umudike estate

Nation

Massacre in Benue: Youths Protest as Suspected Herdsmen Kill Over 200 in Fresh Attacks

Nation

Nigerian editors fete Uncle Sam on 90th birthday

Nation

Why we renamed Int’l Conference Centre after Tinubu – FCTA

Nation

Osun LG Pensioners Mark One Year of Free Medical Outreach

Nation

Akinleye Celebrates Political Protégé Shakirullai on Birthday

Published

3 hours ago

on

Akinleye Celebrates Political Protégé Shakirullai on Birthday

 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has joined other well-wishers in celebrating Engr. Shakirullai Babatunde, popularly known as Shakbab, Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communication, as he marks his birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye described Engr. Babatunde as a vibrant and intellectually curious young politician, deeply committed to personal growth and community development.

He lauded Shakbab’s passion for knowledge and his dedication to self-improvement, noting that his zeal for intellectual and human capital development stands out among his peers.

“Shakbab, as he is fondly called, is not only my political son but also a dedicated and diligent individual whose commitment to community development is both inspiring and commendable,” Akinleye said.

“As a young man, he has consistently demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility through selfless service to his community. He is a fast learner—smart, courageous, and deeply committed to public service.”

Offering prayers for continued wisdom and strength, Akinleye added: “As you begin another calendar year, I pray that Almighty Allah blesses you with greater knowledge, deeper understanding, and the strength to continue walking the path of wisdom. Congratulations, my son, on your birthday anniversary.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (207) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (354) Alex Otti (556) Aliko Dangote (99) Atiku Abubakar (316) Babajide Sanwo-olu (183) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (901) Buhari (145) CBN (512) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (172) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (102) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (101) IPOB (124) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (239) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (159) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (280) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (176) Peter Obi (608) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (237)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement