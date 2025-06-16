Akinleye Celebrates Political Protégé Shakirullai on Birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has joined other well-wishers in celebrating Engr. Shakirullai Babatunde, popularly known as Shakbab, Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communication, as he marks his birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye described Engr. Babatunde as a vibrant and intellectually curious young politician, deeply committed to personal growth and community development.

He lauded Shakbab’s passion for knowledge and his dedication to self-improvement, noting that his zeal for intellectual and human capital development stands out among his peers.

“Shakbab, as he is fondly called, is not only my political son but also a dedicated and diligent individual whose commitment to community development is both inspiring and commendable,” Akinleye said.

“As a young man, he has consistently demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility through selfless service to his community. He is a fast learner—smart, courageous, and deeply committed to public service.”

Offering prayers for continued wisdom and strength, Akinleye added: “As you begin another calendar year, I pray that Almighty Allah blesses you with greater knowledge, deeper understanding, and the strength to continue walking the path of wisdom. Congratulations, my son, on your birthday anniversary.”