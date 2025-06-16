Terrorist Leaders Surrender Arms, Release 16 Hostages in Katsina for Amnesty

In a significant development aimed at restoring peace to Katsina State, several notorious terrorist kingpins operating in Dan Musa Local Government Area have surrendered their arms and released 16 hostages as part of an amnesty initiative.

The Nigerian Army disclosed the development in a statement posted on its official social media platforms, noting that the disarmament and hostage release were outcomes of the ongoing surrender and disengagement efforts led by the military under Operation Fasan Yamma, in collaboration with local stakeholders.

According to the statement, the terrorist leaders — identified as Kamulu Buzaru, Manore, Nagwaggo, Lalbi, Alhaji Sani, Dogo Baidu, Dogo Nahalle, and Abdulkadir Black — voluntarily laid down their weapons and handed over kidnapped victims on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

“The individuals expressed their commitment to renounce banditry and embrace peaceful coexistence,” the Army said.

The surrendered weapons have since been secured by the military, and the 16 released hostages — comprising seven women and nine children — have been handed over to the relevant local government authorities for reunification with their families.

The Army further stated that the group pledged to release the remaining captives still in their custody by Sunday, June 15.

Reassuring residents, the military said the security situation in the area remains calm, with troops maintaining a strong presence and continuing surveillance to prevent a resurgence of violence.

The gesture is seen as a positive step toward ending years of insurgency and banditry in the region, which has been plagued by abductions, cattle rustling, and attacks on rural communities.