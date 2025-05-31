Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has congratulated the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Ibunkun Fadipe, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a personally signed message, Akinleye described Fadipe as a grassroots politician whose political acumen has contributed significantly to the stability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his constituency.

He lauded the SUBEB chairman for his transformative impact on the basic education sector in Osun, noting that his depth of experience and commitment has helped reshape the narrative in public primary education.

The Chief of Staff further praised Fadipe’s unwavering integrity and political tenacity, describing him as a man of intellect and dependable character.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating God’s grace in your life,” Akinleye said. “You are a politician of exceptional intellect, and your contributions to the party and the state are deeply appreciated.”

“On behalf of my family and political associates, I extend my warmest wishes. Congratulations once again, sir,” he added.