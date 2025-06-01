Adamawa civil servant collapses, dies after demotion, ejection from official residence

A 48-year-old Adamawa State civil servant, John Wickliffe, has tragically lost his life. He allegedly slumped and died shortly after being forcibly demoted from his longtime position as a Grade Level 6 House Keeper to a Level 2 cleaner — a decision reportedly handed down without prior disciplinary action or explanation as to his offence.

Business Hallmark gathered that the civil servant was also ordered to immediately vacate his official residence, leaving his wife and four children stranded.

According to his bereaved widow, Mrs. Namanfa John, her husband collapsed and died on Friday, just a week after being served the contentious and controversial transfer letter and faced with a quick ejection notice to vacate a residence within Government Lodge in Gombi.

She attributed his sudden demise to complications from low blood pressure ignited by the stress and humiliation.

Though the transfer letter is dated February 25, 2025, Mrs John insisted her husband only received the letter last week.

“He served this state loyally for 22 years without promotion or confirmation,” she told SaharaReporters, her voice trembling with grief. “Then they suddenly handed him a letter demoting him to a cleaner — no query, no explanation. He died a few days afterwards.”

She identified Mukhtar, a Zonal Inspector acting on directives from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as the official who conveyed the eviction order.

The transfer letter, she said, was signed by Lydia Michael, the Acting Director of Local Government, who also endorsed the family’s immediate removal from the official quarters.

“He was a diploma holder in Hotel and Catering,” the widow added.

“He was never confirmed, never promoted, just stagnated for 22 years. This sudden humiliation killed him.”

She further alleged that the move might be linked to job racketeering, suggesting her husband’s position may have been cleared to make way for candidates in a fresh recruitment exercise authorised by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who recently approved the employment of 4000 new civil servants.

“There is a very strong possibility that money changed hands. They sacrificed my husband for someone else,” she said, demanding a full investigation by the governor into what she called a “state-sanctioned injustice.”

When contacted Lydia Michael defended the decision, saying it was within the normal remit of civil service procedure.

She noted that Wickliffe was a “daily-rated staff” — a rating which, according to her, does not guarantee a fixed role or security of tenure, regardless of academic qualifications.

“His assignment was in line with his employment category,” she said, insisting the transfer was a management decision taken by the Ministry.

Despite these claims, the widow remains adamant that her husband’s death was preventable — and that it was the product of systemic neglect, bureaucratic cruelty, and possible corruption.

“Let the governor look into this. My husband deserves justice — in death, if not in life,” she pleaded.