Air Peace secures 3rd IATA Safety Audit Certificate

West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace has secured a third International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

The audit creates a standard that is comparable on a world-wide basis, enabling and maximizing the joint use of audit reports. This has saved the industry over 6400 redundant audits and continues to lead to extensive cost-savings for IOSA participating airlines.

The IATA noted in the presented certificate that Air Peace has successfully registered under its “Operational Safety Audit Program in accordance with provisions of the IOSA program manual.”