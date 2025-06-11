Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, has accused a prominent Nigerian senator of disrupting its operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Terminal 1, Lagos, on Wednesday, following a missed flight.

The statement came in response to a viral video circulating on social media showing former Edo State Governor and current senator, Adams Oshiomhole, engaging in a confrontation and locking the terminal gate after arriving late for a scheduled flight to Abuja.

Though the airline did not mention Oshiomhole by name, it detailed that the unnamed politician arrived at 6:10 a.m. for Flight P47120, which was due to depart at 6:30 a.m. The airline noted that boarding had already closed in line with standard procedures.

“Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance,” Air Peace said. “He sealed the entry gate and blocked other passengers from accessing the terminal, severely disrupting operations.”

The disruption caused delays for other travelers, forcing the airline to activate an emergency plan and reroute passengers through an alternative terminal to minimize further inconvenience.

Air Peace condemned the senator’s conduct, describing it as “unacceptable” and “unbecoming of a high-profile public figure,” adding that the airline maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for violence or aggression against its staff and passengers.

“We urge all guests to remain civil and cooperative. No one, regardless of their status, is above the rules. Aviation operates on strict timelines and safety standards, and we are committed to upholding these values,” the statement concluded.