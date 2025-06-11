Senate Committee Commends Progress on Bodo-Bonny Road, Urges Timely Completion

The Senate Committee on Works has expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction on the Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State but urged the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to accelerate work to meet the project’s completion deadline.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Barinada Mpigi, made the remarks during an oversight visit to the 35.7-kilometre road project at the weekend. The committee inspected ongoing construction on the critical infrastructure that will, for the first time, connect Bonny Island to the Rivers mainland by road.

“We are happy with the progress, but we expect more from Julius Berger, a company we have come to know as a giant in the construction industry,” Mpigi said. “The Federal Government has fulfilled its obligations; now it is time for delivery.”

The Bodo-Bonny Road, launched in 2014, has faced numerous delays due to the challenging terrain, including marshy soils and tidal movements. Despite these obstacles, five kilometres of road have already been asphalted, and major bridges completed, significantly improving regional connectivity.

The committee instructed the contractor to intensify work and complete asphalting by the end of the year. A progress review has been scheduled for September, with lawmakers promising continued oversight to ensure project delivery.

“This is not a one-time visit. We will continue to monitor every stage of this project until it is delivered,” Mpigi said.

Also speaking, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, a member of the committee, underscored the project’s complexity, noting that the construction conditions in the area differ sharply from other parts of the country. “Construction here is not the same as in the South-East,” he observed.

Responding, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, assured the lawmakers that the road would be completed by December—subject to continued funding.

Lubasch explained that the slow pace of work was necessary to allow the soil to stabilize, given the area’s low-lying, swampy nature and the influence of tidal waters. He confirmed that several sections of the road have been asphalted and are already accessible to vehicles, while key bridges linking Bonny Island to the mainland have been completed.

The Bodo-Bonny Road project spans 35.7 kilometres and features 13 bridges—three major bridges, nine mini-bridges, and a pipeline crossing. Notable structures include the 530-metre Afa Creek Bridge, the 640-metre Nanabie Creek Bridge, and the 750-metre Opobo Channel Bridge.

The project is a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company, and Julius Berger. Once completed, it is expected to unlock economic opportunities, facilitate easier transportation for residents, and enhance access to critical oil and gas infrastructure on Bonny Island.