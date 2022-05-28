Again, APC postpones presidential primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again, postponed its special convention for the primary of the 2023 presidential election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, made the confirmation in a terse statement issued at 12:58 am this Saturday morning.

The statement was titled: ‘APC special convention for presidential primary postponed.’

According to him, the postponement followed the extension of the deadline for the submission of the list of candidates by political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Morka said, “Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress hereby postpones its special convention for presidential primary from Sunday, 29 – Monday, 30 May, 2020 to Monday, 6 – Wednesday, 8 June, 2022.”