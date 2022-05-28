BREAKING: Scores feared killed in Rivers church stampede

Many individuals are feared to have been killed in a stampede at the Polo Club in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The stampede happened just before the commencement of a programme organised by ‘Kings Assembly’ a new generation church in the Rivers State capital.

Although the church is located in the GRA axis of the metropolis, the programme was at the Polo Club to accommodate the usual large congregation.

Sources said crowd overstretched the venue as the church had invited members of the public to come and receive gift items and food for its fourth anniversary.

According to a source, the crowd which started trooping in at about 6:30am on Saturday morning pushed open a small gate to gain entrance leading to a stampede