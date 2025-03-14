Appeal Court didn’t invalidate reinstatement of Sanusi as Kano Emir– Govt

The Kano State government says the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on the emirship tussle did not nullify the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The Kano State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Haruna Isa Dederi, who made the clarification while speaking to journalists on Friday, emphasized that the appellate court’s landmark judgment on January 10, 2025, reaffirmed the state government’s authority to reinstate Sanusi.

He stated that only the Supreme Court has the power to overturn that decision.

His remarks followed the court’s ruling on a stay of execution application filed by Aminu Baba DanAgundi, a kingmaker loyal to the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The court ordered that the status quo be maintained until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

Dederi reiterated that the Court of Appeal had not quashed its previous judgment but merely stayed its execution pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The January 10 verdict had set aside an earlier Federal High Court ruling that nullified Sanusi’s reinstatement, affirming that the lower court lacked jurisdiction over the emirate matter.

DanAgundi, dissatisfied with the decision, has since taken the case to the Supreme Court.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Abang, ruled that the stay of execution request was meritorious, ensuring that the matter remains in its current state until the Supreme Court makes a final determination.