Afenifere executive committee visits Ayo Adebanjo, encourage others to emulate him

Published

6 hours ago

on

The executive committee of pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, has paid courtesy visit to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and urged elders in the association to emulate him.

The committee led by Agbaakin Folarin, Afenifere secretary-general, commended Adebanjo for his contributions to Afenifere and the development of Nigeria.

“We decided to pay a prominent leader of our organization a courtesy visit to commend him for his leadership role in Afenifere and his contributions to the development of Nigeria-going by his record as a patriot,” Folarin said.

Also speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Jare Ajayi, said the Executive Committee decided to pay the visit to show those contributing to the progress of Afenifere, Yorubaland and Nigeria that their efforts were appreciated.

“Doing so from time to time is to encourage those concerned to do more. We decided to do this also as a way of encouraging others to emulate the elders who have done well and those who are still doing well,” he said.

Adebanjo expressed joy in receiving the delegation and prayed for the growth of Afenifere, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Obinna Ezugwu.

