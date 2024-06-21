Kano crisis: Gov Yusuf orders demolition of Ado-Bayero’s palace

The Kano State Government has ordered the demolition of the palace of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, compounding a crisis that has disturbed the peace of the ancient city in the last weeks.

This came few hours after Business Hallmark reported that the Federal High Court, Kano, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman, had set aside the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The court had ruled on its substantive suit validating the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 but nullifying all actions of Governor Abba Yusuf following the passage of the law.

However, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, said the demolition pf Ado Bayero’s palce will allow for the renovation of the palace.

Dederi also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has been asked to remove Bayero from the Nasarawa GRA mini palace where he resides.

Addressing a press conference, Dederi said the government has “concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”

While Justice Abdullahi Liman on Thursday, refused the application by Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to declare the amended Kano Emirate law null and void, he overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf after the controversial law was amended by the Kano State House of Assembly on May 23, 2024.

The judge faulted the governor’s assent to the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Emir Sanusi on May 24, 2024 despite an order of court directing all parties to maintain status quo.

