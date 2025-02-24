Ayo Adebanjo: The life and times of detribalized nationalist

Ayo Adebanjo who died last Friday at 96 was a rare breed of politician, still a rarer patriot in a nation populated by narcissistic and opportunistic politicians who prioritize personal aggrandizement over public good. His passing may aptly be described as the end of an era.

Ever since the announcement of his death was made, tributes have continued to pour in from all over the country, including from President Bola Tinubu.

The effusion of emotional response to his death is a fitting testimonial to a man who was of account as a radical,progressive politician, a lawyer, elder statesman, a patriot, and a nationalist of Yoruba extraction, but who was not afraid to tread the road not taken by majority of his contemporaries as seen in his total and undiluted support for Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election.

He believed that no nation can grow when its foundation is laid in injustice and lack of equity. Without any iota of duty, his was the chorus of a man crying in the wilderness emphasizing the way to unity and progress is only and only when the six geopolitical zones, starting with the southeast is given opportunity to produce the president.

Without any controversy, Adebanjo was eminently one of the most remarkable politicians of his generation and a voice of reason in an era defined by high doses of unreason in public life.

And when we talk about Nigerian politics of the 20th century and early 21st century. Adebanjo’s name will rank high in the pantheon of reasonable men such as Aminu Kano, Ben Nwabueze, Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello among others, men who stood for principle over opportunism.

He was born on April 10, 1928, at a time Clifford Constitution had just given life to Nigerian politics.

The great man with uncommon discipline and stubborn commitment to a cause he believed in witnessed the tumultuous events that defined our nationhood, seeing the finest and ugliest moments of Nigerian history:the constitutional processes, the struggle for independence, party politics leading to independence and after, the civil war, military rule, return to democracy, the struggle for the protection of democracy and civilian rule, and the bigger struggle of ensuring the survival and development of Nigeria.

As early as 1943 when he was in his twenties, he pitched tents with the struggle as a Zikist, as a follower of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe but in 1951, he became a member of the youth wing of the Action Group, and a mentee and political disciple of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

This was a turning point in his life and he remained faithful to the ideals of that political party and theideology/political philosophy of his mentor – that is Awoism till he breathed his last.

In 1962, during the difficult period of the Action Group and Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s trial for treasonable felony, Adebanjo was along with other core Awoists charged for felony . He had to flee to Ghana. He has been detained more than once for his political beliefs, but this has not altered his resolve. Following the annulment of theJune 12, 1993 election, which was won by Chief MKO Abiola of the then Social Democratic Party, Adebanjo was one of the chieftains of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). He joined protests, stood at the barricades and made his voice heard.

He was one of most prominent Yoruba leaders in 100 years standing tall among garlanded core Awoists such as Adekunle Ajasin, Abraham Adesanya, Olanihun Ajayi, Bola Ige Jonathan Odebiyi, Emammuel Alayande among others.

Nothing demonstrates his catholic appeal and acknowledgment of his detribalized nature than a statement released by Aka Ikenga titled: GOOD NITE PA AYO ADEBANJO

“There are people who death confer with dual immortality. Ayo Adebanjo is one of them. In the celestial, his immortality is a given by reason of his translation. In the physical, me and you, history and generations can never forget his exceptionalism for truth, justice, equity and fairness. His courage to stand up to these virtues with his every breathe, and by that, stood in as a fortress of defense for millions of many who couldn’t, carved a vertical signature of eminence, as the pontiff for good governance and human integrity.

Adieu our Priest of hope with the Sceptre of truth. We celebrate you. Good night a national sage and nationalist exemplar”, signed by Collins Steve Ugwu.

Members of the democratic coalition and other groups in civil society were shot at, harassed, humiliated and their family members were intimidated. Used to the dangers of a political life in a dangerous society,Adebanjo’s resolve remains unshaken, even in the winter season of his life.

When he fled into exile in 1962, his father was arrested, detained and rough-handled by the state. Many of Adebanjo’s colleagues have died in the course of the struggle. Some moved to the other side of the fence. Others adjusted in later life. The very essence of Chief Adebanjo’s politics lies in his consistency, his unwavering commitment to ideas rather than opportunism,his courage in the face of fire and intimidation, the life of sacrifice that hehas lived, and his loyalty to Awo and Awoism. On this last score, he may infact be described as the last of the original Awoists.

In 1951, he joined the Action Group, in the Second Republic, he was a member of the Unity Party of Nigeria, in the 90s, he was a member of the progressive democratic coalition; with the return to party politics in 1998, he was a member of the Alliance for Democracy which was more or less an Awoist party. When the AD seemed to have transmuted, or well, to have been compromised and something called the ACN emerged, Adebanjo kept his distance and functioned more as a leader of the Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, which till date seems more committed to the Awoist ideology. What is this ideology?

Chief Ayo Adebanjo has been one of the most vocal, most unrelenting apostles of Awoism in Nigeria. His loyalty and religious devotion should be a worthy study. He believes that Nigeria should,no, must be, restructured, and that Nigeria’s unity is indeed negotiable, the basis for that having been established in 1954 and the subsequent Lancaster House conferences.

As a member of the 1978 Constituent Assembly, and the 2014 NationalPolitical Conference, Adebanjo has been consistent in demanding a restructuring of Nigeria through the vehicle of a Sovereign National Conference. He believes almost with fundamentalist resolve in federalism, as he continually makes the point that Nigeria as presently arranged is doomed to fail.

The Afenifere, has stated that Ayo Adebanjo, will be remembered for his unwavering advocacy for restructuring, true federalism, and a Nigeria founded on equity and inclusivity for all ethnic nationalities.

Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, made this known in a statement formally announcing the passing of the revered Yoruba leader.

“Afenifere wishes to formally announce the passing, earlier today, February 14, 2025, of our leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at the age of 96,” Ebiseni stated.

“An avowed Awoist and a staunch advocate of progressive ideology, Ayo Adebanjo was known for his relentless push for restructuring, true federalism, and a Nigeria built on equity, fairness, and a true sense of belonging for all ethnic nationalities.”

Ebiseni further noted that for nearly a decade, Adebanjo had often reminded his followers that, at his age, he was already at the “departure lounge”—a phrase he used to prepare them for the continued struggle for a better Nigeria, a cause to which he dedicated his life.

“We will undoubtedly keep the banner flying,” he assured.