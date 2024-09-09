False claims against CoS won’t stop prosecution of indicted Osun APC chieftains – Adeleke’s aide

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for Osun state governor, has said the diversionary accusation against Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye will not stop the imminent prosecution of many former top officials of the Gboyega Oyetola administration over infractions in contract handling in the last government.

Olawale stated this in a statement issued and personally signed on Sunday.

According to him, the major opposition in the state, the APC is dead scared of the conclusions of the forensic investigation of the state contract review committee and the white paper implementation committee headed by Hon Kolapo Alimi which evidentially indicted many former top officials of the last government

News continues after this Advertisement

Olawale noted that the APC is probably aware that the details of the many contract frauds , the companies used in perpetrating those fraudulent schemes and their directors are already in possession of the implementation committee which is now set to move to stage of prosecution.

He said the detailed materials available to the committee and the reality that those top officials indicted cannot escape the long arms of the law motivated the failed strategy of the APC to malign top administration officials including the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye.

“Unknown to the opposition, the implementation committee has secured incontrovertible evidence of contract scam against former state officials under the last government and no amount of fake news will stop the imminent prosecution to retrieve looted state resources,” he said.

“The contacts in questions cover roads and the $20 million dollar health centers rehabilitation projects for which so many infractions were uncovered from serial breach of procurement process to usage of several companies on which Oyetola’s top officials were directors.

“The implementation committee under a deep sighted Barrister, Kolapo Alimi will soon swing into action to enforce accountability on behalf of Osun people from those who actually abused their office to loot state resources”

“We posit that no amount of falsehood, baseless allegations and outright fake news will deter the administration from pursuing public interest to a logical conclusion as all material evidence confirm that Hon Akinleye has not violated any provisions of the Code of Conduct, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the ICPC or any other extant laws for that matter.

“As a public officer, the Chief of Staff has not deployed his office to, in whatever ways, favor himself especially as he is not a member of the governing board of Osun State University nor a member of the board of directors of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)”

“Specifically too, Hon Akinleye had effectively ceased to be a director of the mentioned company ever before his appointment as the Chief of Staff and so cannot in any way be held accountable for the business operations of the said company”

“The Chief of Staff has never sat at any meeting or board deliberation where such a contract was determined and is therefore by all accounts not in breach of any provisions of any subsisting laws of the land”

“While urging the public to discountenance the failed men of yesterday, we restate the commitment of the administration to upholding and enforcing due process, best practices and procurement laws”

News continues after this Advertisement