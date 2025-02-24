Connect with us

Politics

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo to be buried May 3
Advertisement

Politics

Clark had passionate desire for a new Nigeria - Peter Obi

Politics

IBB, former military president, divides Nigerians more over June 12

Politics

Alex Otti at 60: How family, education, career prepared Abia gov for service

Interview Politics

Corruption rampant in Nigeria because legislature, Judiciary have failed - Amb. Adejare Bello

Politics

El-Rufai stoking ethnic agenda against Tinubu, Ajibola Basiru alleges

Politics

S’West govts lack authority to halt Shariah panels – Kwara judge

Politics

Osun CoS congratulates newly elected LG chairmen, councillors

Politics

Osun LP chairmanship, councillorship candidates call for postponement of LG poll

Politics

Ethnic sentiment didn't drive Nzeogwu coup, he wanted to reset Nigeria - Babangida 

Politics

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo to be buried May 3

Published

3 hours ago

on

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo to be buried May 3

The family of Afenifere leader, the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo has announced arrangements for his burial rites.

A statement signed by the family indicated that the elder statesman would be laid to rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Chief Adebanjo passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

According to the statement, a Day of Tributes and Service of Songs will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A wake is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The final burial service will take place at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the same church.

The family called for prayers and professional support as preparations continue for a befitting burial. They also extended an invitation to well-wishers and associates to attend the events in honour of the late nationalist.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *