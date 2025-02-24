Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo to be buried May 3

The family of Afenifere leader, the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo has announced arrangements for his burial rites.

A statement signed by the family indicated that the elder statesman would be laid to rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Chief Adebanjo passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

According to the statement, a Day of Tributes and Service of Songs will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A wake is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The final burial service will take place at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the same church.

The family called for prayers and professional support as preparations continue for a befitting burial. They also extended an invitation to well-wishers and associates to attend the events in honour of the late nationalist.