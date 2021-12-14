PA Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has slammed Chief Bisi Akande, over allegations levelled against him in his book, ‘My Participation’.

Akande, a former Governor of Osun State and former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had last week presented his book to the public.

In one of the accounts in the book, Akande claimed that Adebanjo pestered Bola Tinubu to build a house for him in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

But Adebanjo in an an interview on Arise Television Tuesday morning, denied the allegations, noting that Akande was lying and selling Yoruba race out in a bid to ensure Tinubu emerges as president in 2023.

“He (Bisi Akande) is too junior to me to be commenting on political matters. He is a political neophyte. He is already known to me as a pathological liar. His colleague, Akinfenwa, in his book said that is who he is. And those of us who know him also know. He is just an apron string of Tinubu,” Adebanjo said in the interview monitored by PUNCH.

“He is too junior for me to be commenting on what he said. I signed his papers to be governor. And the condition we gave for him to become governor was that of sovereign national conference for the restructuring of the country back to federalism. That was the condition he was elected in 1999 and he reneged on that.

“We call all of them – Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba to warn when they reneged. They have sold out the Yoruba race to Muhammadu Buhari all because they want Tinubu to be president. That is not my business.

“But telling lies is the one I don’t know and I don’t know how a man like Akande who claims that we all come from the root of Obafemi Awolowo can be taking pride in his participation in the government of one, Buhari, who they know is a disaster when all those who supported him initially are now regretting that they supported him.

“There is no sensible man who will come out now and say he is proud of Buhari. It shows the type of character he is. So, he is too junior for me to be commenting on what he said.”