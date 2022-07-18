By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Stakeholders have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what they said is a massive improvement recorded in the Osun State governorship election.

Speaking with journalist after casting his vote at unit 4, ward 3 in Ede North local government, the Nigeria Ambassador to Mexico, Amb. Adejare Bello said, INEC should be commended for bringing new innovative to the electoral system.

“We have seen some improvement in INEC, I want to commend them for it. But that is not to say that we are having it 100% without hitches because I have some of my people they have their PVC, and this is not the first time they are voting,but the machine could not capture them. Many of them were asked to sit until after the election is about to be over. We hope and pray that at the end of the day they will not be disenfranchised”

He commended the voters for turning out enmass to exercise their franchise, adding that, the peaceful conduct of the whole process was highly commendable.

“The electorate are comporting themselves very well, there is no inducement there is no cohesion, there is nothing like I want to vote PDP or APC, there are preventing me and there is no monetary inducement”.

“We hope and pray that it happens across the state so that people can choose freely who will govern them for the next four years.. As an APC stalwart it is my prayer that governor oyetola will carry the day, it has been my prayer all along because I came all the way from Mexico since May because of today’s election. It is my prayer that God crowns the effort”

Also speaking, the speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye said, meaningful improvement and development as far as the voting process is concerned is highly commendable.

He said, the introduction of BVAS into our electoral process has made it easier for voters to vote quickly.

Owoeye who cast his vote at Bolorunduro, Oro Ajimoko Primary School, ward 10, unit 06, Ilesa East , said, “As far as this town is concerned, we are law abiding citizens and we know that if you fail to comport yourself, you will find yourself where you don’t like. And as far as this election is concerned we have not recorded any casualties or heard any alarm from any area”

He appluaded the massive turn out of voters saying, it was highly impressive compared to that of 2018, there is an improvement; and that, they comported themselves.

In the same vein, the special adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on political matter, Hon. Sunday Akere has commended the INEC on the introduction of BVAS electronic machines in casting votes.

Akere said the introduction of the machine is a serious improvement in the voting processes.

He explained that by 2023, INEC should be able to give fully automated electronic system for the election.

He stressed further the machine has made the election peaceful couple with security agents to maintain peace.

Akere who voted at his unit 3, ward 6, oja iloro Igbajo in Boluwaduro local government area of the state noted that the exercise was less stressful as people come and cast their votes and return to their homes.

On the outcome of the election, Akere expressed assurance that his principal, Adegboyega Oyetola will emerge victorious at the end of the day.