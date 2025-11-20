Abuja Court to Broadcast Nnamdi Kanu Verdict Live

The Federal High Court in Abuja is set to deliver the verdict in Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism trial today, with the proceedings to be broadcast live to the public.

The court registrar confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that television crews from NTA, Channels TV, AIT, TVC, and other media outlets were already in the courtroom, ready to transmit the judgment.

Justice James Omotosho had fixed the date on November 7 after Kanu’s defence was foreclosed. The IPOB leader had refused to enter his defence, citing that the charges were based on repealed terrorism laws.

The judge clarified that Kanu, having used all six days allocated for his defence, had effectively waived his right to present it. Justice Omotosho added that additional time would have been granted if Kanu had chosen to proceed, stressing that his inaction does not constitute a denial of the constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing.

As of the time of filing, the court had yet to commence proceedings. The live broadcast is expected to draw widespread attention, given the case’s significance and its potential impact on national security and political stability.