Connect with us

Politics

Abuja Court to Broadcast Nnamdi Kanu Verdict Live
Advertisement

Politics

JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu Found Guilty of Terrorism as Abuja Court Upholds FG’s Charge

Politics

Nnamdi Kanu ejected from court for ‘unruly’ behaviour as verdict begins

Politics

Tight security, tension in South East as Nnamdi Kanu awaits verdict today 

Politics

Alleged Christian Genocide: 'Trump doesn't make idle threats,' US lawmaker warns Ribadu-led delegation 

Politics

FG blames Trump’s ‘Christian genocide’ claims for renewed attacks 

Politics

Orji Kalu, Akpoti-Uduaghan, others mourn Enugu North Senator Okey Ezea

Politics

Tinubu halts foreign trips as Kebbi abductions, Kwara church attack trigger national security alert

Politics

Shehu Sani faults Nicki Minaj over “Christian genocide” claims, says rapper is amplifying falsehoods to impress Trump

Politics

Senator Okey Ezea, Enugu North Lawmaker, Dies in UK at 62

Politics

Abuja Court to Broadcast Nnamdi Kanu Verdict Live

Published

3 hours ago

on

Abuja Court to Broadcast Nnamdi Kanu Verdict Live

The Federal High Court in Abuja is set to deliver the verdict in Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism trial today, with the proceedings to be broadcast live to the public.

The court registrar confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that television crews from NTA, Channels TV, AIT, TVC, and other media outlets were already in the courtroom, ready to transmit the judgment.

Justice James Omotosho had fixed the date on November 7 after Kanu’s defence was foreclosed. The IPOB leader had refused to enter his defence, citing that the charges were based on repealed terrorism laws.

The judge clarified that Kanu, having used all six days allocated for his defence, had effectively waived his right to present it. Justice Omotosho added that additional time would have been granted if Kanu had chosen to proceed, stressing that his inaction does not constitute a denial of the constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing.

As of the time of filing, the court had yet to commence proceedings. The live broadcast is expected to draw widespread attention, given the case’s significance and its potential impact on national security and political stability.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *