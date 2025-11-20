Nnamdi Kanu ejected from court for ‘unruly’ behaviour as verdict begins

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday began delivering judgment in the terrorism trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in his absence after he was removed from the courtroom for unruly conduct.

Justice James Omotosho ordered that proceedings continue without Kanu following the rejection of three fresh motions filed by the IPOB leader, which the court deemed baseless. During the session, Kanu repeatedly interrupted, insisting the court could not proceed as he had not submitted a final written address.

He challenged the legitimacy of the charges, shouting, “‘Which law states that you can charge me on an unwritten law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is a complete rubbish.” Kanu also accused the judge of bias and questioned his understanding of the law.

After a short recess, the prosecution, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the court to proceed without Kanu due to his disruptive behaviour. Justice Omotosho affirmed that although defendants have a constitutional right to be present, repeated misconduct permits the trial to continue in their absence.

“If a defendant misconducts himself or acts in an unruly manner during the course of his trial, his trial can be conducted in his absence,” the judge said, stressing that the courtroom is “a temple of God.”

The judge noted that Kanu had previously displayed similar behaviour and reiterated that he had chosen not to present a defence, with Thursday’s sitting intended for the announcement of judgment and potential sentencing.

Following the order, Kanu was escorted out of the courtroom, allowing Justice Omotosho to proceed with delivering the verdict.